Pakistan Uses 55 Billion Plastic Bags Every Year

On World Plastic Bag Free Day, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the alarming consumption of plastic bags in Pakistan. The country uses approximately 55 billion plastic bags annually, with an expected annual increase of 15 percent.

In her message on this significant day, Senator Rehman urged the nation to reflect on the environmental impact of plastic bags and the indiscriminate use of these items in Pakistan. She emphasized that the rampant use of single-use plastic bags contributes significantly to pollution, causing water stagnation, littering, and human, aquatic, and wildlife harm.

“Plastic bags take hundreds of years to decompose, and their accumulation poses serious environmental and health risks. Our cities, both large and small, face major challenges in waste management,” Senator Rehman stated. She pointed out that the environmental hazards of plastic bags extend beyond mere littering, impacting ecosystems and the overall health of communities.

Senator Rehman noted that despite several attempts to curb the use of plastic bags, efforts have been hampered by a lack of alternatives, slow implementation of policies, and insufficient public awareness. These challenges have prevented significant progress in reducing plastic bag usage.

“Every citizen needs to reduce reliance on plastic items, including bags, support eco-friendly alternatives, and strictly adhere to the policies,” she urged. Senator Rehman called for a collective effort to transition towards sustainable practices, emphasizing the importance of public participation and awareness in tackling the plastic pollution crisis.