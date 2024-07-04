PTA Issues Alert Against Massive Security Flaw in Fortinet Devices

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 1:19 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a Cyber Security Advisory regarding a critical vulnerability identified in Fortinet devices. This security flaw, labeled CVE-2024-21762, affects Fortinet’s FortiOS and FortiProxy secure web gateway systems.

The vulnerability allows for unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE), which can be exploited by improperly limiting a pathname to a restricted directory.

ALSO READ

Classified as a Remote Code Execution (RCE) threat with an arbitrary code execution attack vector, this vulnerability poses a significant risk. The affected software includes FortiOS, FortiProxy, FortiSwitchManager, and FortiAnalyzer. With approximately 150,000 devices impacted globally, the advisory underscores the high-stakes nature of this security issue.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has urged immediate action, recommending the application of patches to mitigate the risk. As a temporary measure, Fortinet suggests disabling the HTTP/HTTPS administrative interface or restricting IP access to trusted hosts. However, the PTA emphasizes the importance of applying official patches to fully address the vulnerability.

The PTA has advised the organizations to monitor for any unusual activities and ensure that updates are applied promptly. Regular checks of Fortinet’s official advisory page for the latest information and updates are crucial. In case of any security incidents, organizations should report through the PTA CERT Portal and via email to ensure swift response and mitigation.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>