This Company Will Extend Windows 10’s Life For You by 5 Years and More

There’s good news for Windows 10 holdouts.

Micropatching company 0Patch is throwing a lifeline to users hesitant to upgrade to Windows 11. They’ve pledged continued support for Windows 10 beyond its official end-of-life date in October 2025, offering crucial security updates and bug fixes for a fee.

While Microsoft prepares for Windows 10’s sunset, 0Patch steps in to offer a range of patches:

0-day patches: Addressing critical security vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

Addressing critical security vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Wontfix patches: Fixing issues with neglected apps and features that Microsoft won’t address.

Fixing issues with neglected apps and features that Microsoft won’t address. Non-Microsoft patches: Plugging security holes in popular third-party Windows applications.

These Extended Security Updates (ESUs) will be available long after Microsoft’s extended support program ends in 2027. 0Patch extends that security blanket to 2030, giving businesses and individuals more time to plan upgrades.

ALSO READ You Can Now Use AI to Control Your Phones in Windows 11

0Patch’s plans are sold in two-year increments, with the personal plan costing €25.95 (around $27) – potentially offering more updates than Microsoft might provide through its Extended Security Update (ESU) program.

This isn’t the first time 0Patch has extended an operating system’s lifespan. They previously offered security patches for Windows 7 even after Microsoft officially ended support in 2020.

ALSO READ Windows 10 to Get New Features and Improvements Again

While Microsoft hasn’t revealed pricing details for individual consumers yet, leaks suggest tiered pricing for their ESU program:

Schools & Educational Institutions will have to pay $7 for three years while enterprise organizations will be set back $427 for three years.

The lack of official pricing for individual users makes comparing costs with 0Patch’s service difficult.