3 British Pakistanis Win UK Elections

Three candidates of Pakistani origin from the Labour Party have achieved victories in the recent UK general elections.

Yasmin Qureshi and Afzal Khan retained their seats for the third consecutive term, while Naz Shah also emerged victorious.

Initial results show that Mohammad Afzal Khan, a British-Pakistani, secured 15,050 votes, earning his third term as a Member of the British Parliament.

Several British Pakistani and Kashmiri-origin parliamentarians stood as candidates in this election across different parties. However, the exact number of successful candidates will be clear only after all results are announced.

Many of the British Pakistani candidates contested in regions such as Birmingham and the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Bradford, Bedford, Dewsbury, London, the Southeast, and Scotland.

Here is a list of prominent Pakistani/Kashmiri-origin candidates who were either in safe seats, likely to win, or were main candidates for major parties:

• Shabana Mahmood (Labour) in Birmingham – Ladywood

• Khalid Mahmood (Labour) in Birmingham – Perry Barr

• Tahir Ali (Labour) in Birmingham – Hall Green & Moseley

• Naz Shah (Labour) in Bradford West

• Imran Hussain (Labour) in Bradford East

• Yasmin Qureshi (Labour) in Bolton South and Walkden

• Zarah Sultana (Labour) in Coventry South

• Rehman Chishti (Conservative) in Gillingham and Rainham

• Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour) in London – Tooting

• Afzal Khan (Labour) in Manchester – Rusholme

• Saqib Bhatti (Conservative) in Meriden and Solihull East

• Nusrat Ghani (Conservative) in Sussex Weald

• Mohammad Yasin (Labour) in Bedford

• Dr. Zubir Ahmed (Labour) in Glasgow South West, Scotland