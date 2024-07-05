Here’s How You Can Get a Discount on Motorway Toll Taxes

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has announced that vehicles equipped with M-Tag will receive special discounts. This announcement was made during a Senate Standing Committee on Communications meeting, chaired by Pervez Rasheed.

“This initiative also aims to promote the use of M-Tag,” Khan stated.

During the meeting, Khan highlighted that 42 percent of the country’s road network is located in Balochistan, yet there is not a single toll plaza there, which complicates plans for road repairs and improvements. In Gilgit-Baltistan, there are 900 kilometres of roads with only one toll plaza.

The minister also reported that last year, Rs. 60 billion was collected in toll taxes from highways and motorways, and this figure is projected to exceed Rs. 100 billion.

Additionally, the committee was informed that there are 38 million vehicles in the country, 70 percent of which are motorcycles. Out of the 2.7 million large vehicles, 70 percent are old.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Khan mentioned that the National Highway Authority plans to deploy 2,500 motorway police officers across various highways in Balochistan to monitor speeding and ensure the safety and security of commuters.