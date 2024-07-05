Pakistan Cricket Team’s Schedule Announced For 2024-25 Season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the Pakistan cricket team’s 2024-2025 season. The Men in Green will play 9 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 9 T20Is in the calendar year apart from the ICC Champions Trophy.
The home international season kicks off with Bangladesh, who will play two Tests in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 and in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.
However, this will be followed by England’s visit for a three-match Test series with matches scheduled in October at three venues Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, in January, the West Indies are set to arrive for two Tests, set to be played in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28). February will see an exciting ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, hosted in Multan from February 8-14.
Furthermore, the international commitments extend beyond home turf, with the men’s team embarking on an overseas tour from November 4 to January 7.
While Pakistan will also face Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, participating in two Tests, nine ODIs, and nine T20Is.
Moreover, this schedule aims to provide thrilling contests while keeping the team competitive and fans entertained throughout the season.
The PCB’s announcement reflects its commitment to provide a challenging fixture list for the national team, offering them strong opposition to enhance their performance.
However, the 2024-2025 season promises to be packed with thrilling cricketing action, as Pakistan competes against some of the top teams in the world.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|21-25 Aug
|First Test, Rawalpindi
|30 Aug-3 Sep
|Second Test, Karachi
England vs Pakistan
|7-11 Oct
|First Test, Multan
|15-19 Oct
|Second Test, Karachi
|24-28 Oct
|Third Test, Rawalpindi
West Indies vs Pakistan
|16-20 Jan
|First Test, Karachi
|24-28 Jan
|Second Test, Multan
South Africa, New Zealand in Pakistan (ODI Tri Series)
|8 Feb
|Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan
|10 Feb
|New Zealand v South Africa, Multan
|12 Feb
|Pakistan v South Africa, Multan
|14 Feb
|Final, Multan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|19 February
|Opening match
|9 March
|Final
Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)
|4 Nov
|First ODI, Melbourne
|8 Nov
|Second ODI, Adelaide
|10 Nov
|Third ODI, Perth
|14 Nov
|First T20I, Brisbane
|16 Nov
|Second T20I, Sydney
|18 Nov
|Third T20I, Hobart
Pakistan tour to South Africa (three ODIs, three T20Is)
|24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo
|First ODI, Bulawayo
|26 Nov
|Second ODI, Bulawayo
|28 Nov
|Third ODI, Bulawayo
|1 Dec
|First T20I, Bulawayo
|3 Dec
|Second T20I, Bulawayo
|5 Dec
|Third T20I, Bulawayo
Pakistan vs South Africa Series (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, Two Tests)
|10 Dec
|First T20I, Durban
|13 Dec
|Second T20I, Centurion
|14 Dec
|Third T20I, Johannesburg
|17 Dec
|First ODI, Paarl
|19 Dec
|Second ODI, Cape Town
|22 Dec
|Third ODI, Johannesburg
|26-30 Dec
|First Test, Centurion
|3-7 Jan
|Second Test, Cape Town
