Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Schedule Announced For 2024-25 Season

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jul 5, 2024 | 4:05 pm
Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the Pakistan cricket team’s 2024-2025 season. The Men in Green will play 9 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 9 T20Is in the calendar year apart from the ICC Champions Trophy.

The home international season kicks off with Bangladesh, who will play two Tests in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 and in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

However, this will be followed by England’s visit for a three-match Test series with matches scheduled in October at three venues Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, in January, the West Indies are set to arrive for two Tests, set to be played in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28). February will see an exciting ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, hosted in Multan from February 8-14.

Furthermore, the international commitments extend beyond home turf, with the men’s team embarking on an overseas tour from November 4 to January 7.

While Pakistan will also face Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, participating in two Tests, nine ODIs, and nine T20Is.

Moreover, this schedule aims to provide thrilling contests while keeping the team competitive and fans entertained throughout the season.

The PCB’s announcement reflects its commitment to provide a challenging fixture list for the national team, offering them strong opposition to enhance their performance.

ALSO READ

However, the 2024-2025 season promises to be packed with thrilling cricketing action, as Pakistan competes against some of the top teams in the world.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

 

21-25 Aug First Test, Rawalpindi
30 Aug-3 Sep Second Test, Karachi

England vs Pakistan

 

7-11 Oct First Test, Multan
15-19 Oct Second Test, Karachi
24-28 Oct Third Test, Rawalpindi

West Indies vs Pakistan

 

16-20 Jan First Test, Karachi
24-28 Jan Second Test, Multan

South Africa, New Zealand in Pakistan (ODI Tri Series)

 

8 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan
10 Feb New Zealand v South Africa, Multan
12 Feb Pakistan v South Africa, Multan
14 Feb Final, Multan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

 

19 February Opening match
9 March Final

 

Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)

4 Nov First ODI, Melbourne
8 Nov Second ODI, Adelaide
10 Nov Third ODI, Perth
14 Nov First T20I, Brisbane
16 Nov Second T20I, Sydney
18 Nov Third T20I, Hobart

 

Pakistan tour to South Africa (three ODIs, three T20Is)

 

24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo First ODI, Bulawayo
26 Nov Second ODI, Bulawayo
28 Nov Third ODI, Bulawayo
1 Dec First T20I, Bulawayo
3 Dec Second T20I, Bulawayo
5 Dec Third T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan vs South Africa Series (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, Two Tests)

 

10 Dec First T20I, Durban
13 Dec Second T20I, Centurion
14 Dec Third T20I, Johannesburg
17 Dec First ODI, Paarl
19 Dec Second ODI, Cape Town
22 Dec Third ODI, Johannesburg
26-30 Dec First Test, Centurion
3-7 Jan Second Test, Cape Town

 

 

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>