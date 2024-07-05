Pakistan Cricket Team’s Schedule Announced For 2024-25 Season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the Pakistan cricket team’s 2024-2025 season. The Men in Green will play 9 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 9 T20Is in the calendar year apart from the ICC Champions Trophy.

The home international season kicks off with Bangladesh, who will play two Tests in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 and in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

However, this will be followed by England’s visit for a three-match Test series with matches scheduled in October at three venues Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, in January, the West Indies are set to arrive for two Tests, set to be played in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28). February will see an exciting ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, hosted in Multan from February 8-14.

Furthermore, the international commitments extend beyond home turf, with the men’s team embarking on an overseas tour from November 4 to January 7.

While Pakistan will also face Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, participating in two Tests, nine ODIs, and nine T20Is.

Moreover, this schedule aims to provide thrilling contests while keeping the team competitive and fans entertained throughout the season.

The PCB’s announcement reflects its commitment to provide a challenging fixture list for the national team, offering them strong opposition to enhance their performance.

However, the 2024-2025 season promises to be packed with thrilling cricketing action, as Pakistan competes against some of the top teams in the world.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

21-25 Aug First Test, Rawalpindi 30 Aug-3 Sep Second Test, Karachi

England vs Pakistan

7-11 Oct First Test, Multan 15-19 Oct Second Test, Karachi 24-28 Oct Third Test, Rawalpindi

West Indies vs Pakistan

16-20 Jan First Test, Karachi 24-28 Jan Second Test, Multan

South Africa, New Zealand in Pakistan (ODI Tri Series)

8 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan 10 Feb New Zealand v South Africa, Multan 12 Feb Pakistan v South Africa, Multan 14 Feb Final, Multan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

19 February Opening match 9 March Final

Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)

4 Nov First ODI, Melbourne 8 Nov Second ODI, Adelaide 10 Nov Third ODI, Perth 14 Nov First T20I, Brisbane 16 Nov Second T20I, Sydney 18 Nov Third T20I, Hobart

Pakistan tour to South Africa (three ODIs, three T20Is)

24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo First ODI, Bulawayo 26 Nov Second ODI, Bulawayo 28 Nov Third ODI, Bulawayo 1 Dec First T20I, Bulawayo 3 Dec Second T20I, Bulawayo 5 Dec Third T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan vs South Africa Series (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, Two Tests)

10 Dec First T20I, Durban 13 Dec Second T20I, Centurion 14 Dec Third T20I, Johannesburg 17 Dec First ODI, Paarl 19 Dec Second ODI, Cape Town 22 Dec Third ODI, Johannesburg 26-30 Dec First Test, Centurion 3-7 Jan Second Test, Cape Town