The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled plans to upgrade the National Bank Stadium in Karachi in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament is set to take place between February 19 and March 9 next year. The defending champion and host Pakistan has proposed three venues for the tournament: Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

The organization selected for the upgrade project at the National Bank Stadium has already commenced preliminary work. Detailed maps for the necessary changes have been prepared, along with land measurements. These proposed plans are expected to be approved at a Governing Board meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, July 6.

Naqvi, who attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 final in Karachi, expressed disappointment with the viewer experience, prompting the PCB to expedite efforts to enhance the stadium’s facilities. Following the approval of the maps, construction work will officially begin, focusing on repairing the main building rather than demolishing it.

Key upgrades include separating and relocating the media center to the opposite side of the stadium and constructing a new digital scoreboard. Additionally, the 30 hospitality boxes located in the east and west directions will undergo significant improvements. The dressing rooms will also be renovated to meet modern standards. However, there are no plans to demolish the existing enclosures or increase the stadium’s current seating capacity of 32,000 spectators.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature a total of 15 matches. Lahore will host seven matches, including the final, while the National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host the opening match, a semi-final, and a total of three matches. Rawalpindi is set to host five matches, including a semi-final. Notably, India will play all of its matches in Lahore.

The event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus. In the proposed schedule, Group A includes Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Group B consists of England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.