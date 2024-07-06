Federal Board Announces Matric Exam Result Date

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 6, 2024 | 11:39 am

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced the date for the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II 1st Annual Examinations.

In a press release on Friday, the FBISE stated that the results for examinations held in March and April of this year will be declared on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 11:00 am.

The federal board also detailed the procedures for candidates to access their results. The results will be conveyed to all candidates via SMS, provided they have listed their cell phone numbers in their admission forms.

Candidates can also check their results online on the official FBISE website at www.fbise.edu.pk.

Furthermore, candidates can receive their results through SMS by sending their roll number in this format: FB [space] [roll number] to the unified code 5050.

On the other hand, all nine education boards of Punjab will announce the results of the matriculation examination 2024 on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 am. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) stated that students can check their results online on the respective board’s website or mobile phones.

