OnePlus is Launching a Lot More than Just Nord 4 on July 16

OnePlus is hosting a launch event in Milan on July 16th in Italy, and they’re bringing more than just one new gadget. As usual, there will be a wave of OnePlus products including the anticipated Nord 4 smartphone.

But there’s more. The Nord 4 won’t be stealing the spotlight alone. OnePlus is also set to unveil the Pad 2 tablet, the Watch 2R, and the Nord Buds 3 Pro earphones.

Keen observers might recognize some familiar names – rumors suggest the watch is a revamped version of the recently launched OnePlus Watch 2 in China, and the tablet could be a rebranded OnePlus Pad Pro, which also debuted in China last month.

OnePlus fans looking beyond the upcoming July 16th product launch can set their sights on the highly anticipated OnePlus 13 smartphone. While a confirmed date is still under wraps, rumors suggest a December 2024 launch in China, followed by a global release sometime in January 2025.

This staggered approach has become OnePlus’s new normal, with China getting first dibs before the phone hits international markets.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be a powerhouse, packing the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor for top-notch performance. Leaks also hint at camera improvements and a potentially smoother display with a high refresh rate.

While specifics remain under wraps, one thing’s for sure: the OnePlus 13 is poised to bring several improvements. We will keep you updated as soon as more information drops.