Son of Former PML-N MNA Threatens Traffic Warden

In a dramatic incident highlighting issues of overspeeding and irresponsible driving, Saqib Barjees Tahir, the son of former PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Barjees Tahir, was reported to have misbehaved.

According to details, Saqib Barjees also issued serious threats to a traffic warden in Lahore. The incident unfolded when a traffic warden requested Saqib Barjees Tahir to pull over his vehicle due to over-speeding.

Instead of complying, Tahir allegedly resisted and began to create a scene. A video of the episode shows Tahir shouting at the warden and threatening to run him over after identifying himself as the son of an influential personality.

Amid heated arguments, the traffic police promptly contacted the local police and complained against Tahir. Following the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

“The police will take further action as per the law,” stated a police spokesperson.