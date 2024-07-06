The cricket fever in Birmingham is reaching its peak as everyone gets ready for Pakistan vs India in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024 at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium today.

However, the weather could play a crucial role in today’s game. Rain interruptions are expected, with the toss scheduled for 4:00 pm local time and the match starting at 4:30 pm. Here’s the hourly weather forecast for Birmingham during the match:

4:00 pm: 40% chance of rain

5:00 pm: 9% chance of rain

6:00 pm: 1% chance of rain

7:00 pm: 0% chance of rain

8:00 pm: 1% chance of rain

9:00 pm: 1% chance of rain

1% chance of rain 10:00 pm: 3% chance of rain

The ongoing match between England and Australia has already seen rain interruptions, with England currently at 46/2 after 4.3 overs.

The World Championship of Legends, approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), began on July 4 and will continue until July 18. The excitement for the Pakistan vs India match is not just limited to the fans; it is also palpable among the players.

Pakistan’s skipper, Younis Khan, expressed his enthusiasm for the clash against their long-time rivals. He said,

We are excited to play India in this esteemed tournament, our longtime competition. Our group has put in a lot of preparation and we are sure we can put on an amazing show. For us, it’s about pride and passion for both the sport and our nation, it’s not just a game.