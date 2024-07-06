Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam, has begun his rigorous fitness regime in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series, scheduled to begin in August in Rawalpindi, is a crucial part of Pakistan’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign.
A clip of Babar Azam working tirelessly on his fitness, performing various exercises was shared on social media. This early preparation underscores his dedication to staying fit for the physically the longest format of the game.
Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan will then host England for a three-Test series. Babar Azam, who did not have the best of times at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, is under a lot of scrutiny these days. However, he is determined to put it behind and focus on his fitness and mental readiness.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the schedule for the men’s 2024-25 international cricket season. The home international season will commence with the Bangladesh series, featuring Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30 to September 3).
England’s tour to Pakistan will follow, with Tests set in Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19), and Rawalpindi (October 24-28). The West Indies will then visit Pakistan for two Tests in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28).
The PCB’s announcement has heightened anticipation among cricket enthusiasts, with the upcoming Test matches seen as vital for Pakistan’s international standing and their quest in the WTC.
