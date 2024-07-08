5 Banks Sealed in Muzaffargarh for Operating in “Illegal Buildings”

On Sunday, the district administration of Khangarh town sealed five banks for operating in illegal buildings during a crackdown on unauthorized markets.

Assistant Commissioner of Muzaffargarh, Nasir Shahzad Dogar, led the operation with his team, having previously sealed four markets in the city. Notices had been issued to the bank managers in previous weeks, giving them two days to either get their building maps approved and pay the necessary fees or relocate.

The managers failed to comply, leading to the sealing of the bank buildings along Muzaffargarh-Alipur Road in Khangarh.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali stated that actions against violators would continue. The crackdown targeted buildings lacking map approval and unpaid map fees. During the operation, four markets were sealed immediately for these violations.

Similarly, five banks were sealed after receiving warning letters and a two-day deadline.

AC Dogar emphasized the importance of adhering to government rules and regulations, ensuring that all buildings have the required approvals and that map fees are paid. He warned that buildings not meeting these standards would be sealed.

Furthermore, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mohammad Yusuf Chhena conducted a surprise inspection on Jhang Morr Road in Muzaffargarh city, discovering hundreds of shops and six plazas and markets without proper approvals.

He ordered them to submit their fee vouchers and approved maps within two days or face sealing. The ADCG also indicated that legal action would be taken against violators.