German Embassy Closed in Karachi for Pakistani Visas

The German Consulate in Karachi has announced a temporary suspension of its services for non-EU citizens, citing imminent security concerns. This significant development was communicated through an official tweet posted by the consulate’s account.

ALSO READ Gold Price in Pakistan Falls After Big Gains Last Week

The consulate’s statement read, “Due to imminent security concerns, the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany will remain closed for services of non-EU citizens until further notice.”

While the consulate has halted the processing of new visa applications for non-EU citizens, it has made provisions for those with already issued visas. The consulate assured that non-EU citizens whose visas have already been processed can still collect them.

“Already issued visas for non-EU citizens can be picked up,” the statement added.

This sudden move has left many Pakistanis uncertain about their travel plans and visa applications. The consulate has yet to provide a detailed explanation regarding the specific nature of the security concerns prompting this decision.

The suspension of services is expected to affect a significant number of individuals, including students, business travelers, and tourists, who rely on the consulate for visas and other related services.

ALSO READ USC to Introduce Open Framework Agreement for Sugar Procurement

As of now, the consulate has not provided a timeline for when services might resume, advising applicants and interested parties to stay tuned to their official channels for further updates.