Govt Has No Plans to Unban X, Blames “Security Concerns”

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has doubled down on its decision to block X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Citing national security concerns, the ministry firmly rejected calls to restore access to X in a written response submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The government’s response comes amid legal challenges and public criticism of the ban. However, the ministry maintains that X poses a security risk, particularly due to alleged content targeting Pakistani institutions. They insist the ban was implemented following proper legal procedures.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry argues that the ban on X, despite public outcry, doesn’t violate the constitutional right to free speech. They claim content posted on X, especially targeting national institutions, justified the ban to prevent potential chaos.

Here is what the written response from the Interior Ministry said:

Content against national institutions is uploaded on social media, especially on X, which is a foreign company and has been told to follow the law several times. The ministry had no option but to temporarily suspend its services.

According to the ministry, classified reports from security agencies pointed to X’s role in spreading content that could spark instability and unrest. They insist the ban is a preventative measure to protect national interests and maintain public order.

This comes after X, formerly known as Twitter, became difficult to access in Pakistan in mid-February. This timeframe coincides with protests called for by the PTI party following a controversial admission of vote manipulation by an election official.