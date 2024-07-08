Interior Minister Launches Operation Against Drug Mafia

future generations from the scourge of drugs and has requested a detailed plan for this initiative.

During a meeting at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Naqvi also asked for a strategy to halt the online sale of drugs.

Naqvi highlighted that the drug epidemic, particularly the use of “ice” (crystal meth), has devastated many families. To curb this rising trend, he emphasized the need for immediate and multi-faceted measures. He reiterated the importance of collective effort, saying, “We must all work together with full zeal and determination to combat this menace for the sake of our children.”

The meeting resolved to take strong action against the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice, in educational institutions, hostels, and universities. Consultations will be held with provinces to gain their confidence and cooperation.

A joint meeting of federal and provincial departments will be convened by the end of this month, with invitations extended to all Provincial Ministers for Excise and Inspectors General of Police.

The Minister was also briefed on the ANF’s performance, functions, and operations. He commended the ANF’s efforts against drug traffickers nationwide, despite limited resources.

Additionally, the Interior Minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered Fateha, and paid tribute to the martyrs’ sacrifices. He later planted a sapling on the lawn of the ANF Headquarters.