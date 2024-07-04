Thieves Steal Government Hospital’s Equipment Worth Millions in Karachi

In a shocking incident, parts of a CT scan machine and essential equipment were stolen from the Sindh government hospital in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The stolen items included wiring, circuit components, UPS, batteries, and other vital parts from the Advance Trauma Centre, where the machine was installed at a cost exceeding Rs. 10 million.

As a result, patients needing CT scans are now being redirected to other hospitals for their diagnostic needs.

Sources have revealed that the investigation has been halted by influential authorities, raising concerns about accountability and justice.

This incident follows another major theft at Civil Hospital Karachi, where cancer medications worth Rs. 360 million were reported stolen.

According to the Medical Superintendent’s complaint filed at Eidgah Police Station, two hospital employees, Niaz Ahmed Khaskheli and Iqbal Ahmed Channa, along with other accomplices, allegedly conspired to illegally sell 76,000 tablets of cancer treatment drugs between February and September last year.

Despite the case being registered and police conducting raids, the suspects remain at large, highlighting challenges in combating such criminal activities within healthcare institutions.