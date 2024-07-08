Monsoon Rain Expected Across Country This Week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) has issued an advisory regarding the expected monsoon activity in Sindh, Balochistan, and the upper and central regions of Pakistan from July 8 to July 15.

The Met Office informed that more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea into the upper parts of the country starting from July 10. This weather system is expected to bring significant rainfall to various regions.

Sindh and Balochistan Forecast (July 8-9)

In Sindh, the forecast predicts mainly hot and humid weather across most districts. However, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in the following areas:

July 8-9: Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, and Karachi.

For eastern parts of Balochistan, the forecast includes:

July 8-9: Rain, wind, and thundershowers in Khuzdar, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, and Shirani.

Upper and Central Pakistan Forecast (July 10-15)

From July 10 to 15, the weather system is expected to affect upper and central parts of Pakistan, including Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kashmir:

Rain, wind, and thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from July 10 to 16, with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain, wind, and thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from the evening/night of July 10 to 15, with occasional gaps.

Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah are expected to experience rain and thundershowers from July 12 to 14.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain, wind, and thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from July 11 to 15, with occasional gaps.

Balochistan:

In addition to the early July forecast, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, and Shirani from July 12 to 14.

Gilgit-Baltistan:

Mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected, with rainfall activity in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar from July 11 to 15, with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has urged residents in the affected areas to stay alert for potential flooding and disruptions due to heavy rainfall. Authorities are advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the expected monsoon activity.