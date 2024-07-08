What is Formula One? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

What is Formula One?

Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsport contested by the world’s most skilled drivers and manufacturers creating the most technologically advanced cars in history, travelling through the world, and racing on iconic circuits like Circuit de Monaco and Silverstone, all at insane speeds and accelerations manufacturers could only dream of.

These cars are designed to reach straight line speeds up to 370 KM/H and G Forces similar to those experienced by fighter pilots. Formula One aims to bring advancements in aerodynamics, powertrain and overall motorsports like never before.

ALSO READ Australian Coach Backs Pakistani Cricketers After a Poor T20 World Cup Campaign

This serves as an introduction for complete beginners explaining everything you need to know.

As much as everyone thinks, Formula One really isn’t about the individual drivers but it is rather a team sport.

Currently, ten teams of 2 drivers which include motorsport giants such as Ferrari, Mclaren, Mercedes and Formula One specific teams like RedBull Racing, Williams Racing and Haas contest each race weekend named The Grand Prix.

How does a Grand Prix weekend work?

Typically a grand prix weekend spans over three days – Friday through Sunday.

Friday consists of two-one hour long practice sessions referred to as, Free Practice 1 (FP1) and Free Practice 2 (FP2). These practice sessions are used by teams to gather data to be processed by their huge teams of analysts and strategists to come up with the best plan for the actual race on Sunday.

Saturday Starts with the last practice session which is Free Practice 3 (FP3) which holds the same purpose as the other two the prior day.

The evening compromises of the very important Qualifying sessions split into three knockout stages called Q1, Q2 and Q3. These Qualifying sessions set the grid for the actual race

In Q1 all the drivers go around the circuit trying to set the fastest lap they can. The five slowest drivers are knocked out and the rest move to Q2 where the five slowest drivers are knocked out once again.

The ten remaining drivers head into Q3 to determine the top 10 grid slots, with the fastest driver taking the front (Pole) position for Sunday’s race.

ALSO READ How Much Do You Have to Spend to Go to the Olympics in Paris?

What happens in the Formula One Grand Prix?

A Grand Prix spans over a minimum distance of 305 KM or maximum 2 hours with the exception only being Grand Prix de Monaco (260KM) thus, the laps of each race vary based on these conditions. The finishing position of drivers at the end of each race determines their points.

Placement Points 1st 25 2nd 18 3rd 15 4th 12 5th 10 6th 8 7th 6 8th 4 9th 2 10th 1

The fastest lap also gains the driver one extra point but this point can only be secured if the driver has a top-10 finish.

All drivers have to stop at least once in their pit box for what’s known as a pit stop, to have their tyres changed which is done by the fastest team in around two seconds flat. Three types of tyres are offered Soft, Medium and Hard offering lesser grip but more tyre wear respectively.

The top three finishers of a race step onto the esteemed podium for Formula One’s iconic champagne podium celebration.

What is The World Drivers Championship & World Constructors Championship?

The World Drivers Championship (WDC) and World Constructors Championship (WCC) is what the drivers and teams fight through to win at the end of the season. Individual driver points determine the placement in the WDC. The coalesced points of two drivers for the same team determines the teams position in the WCC.

ALSO READ Here is ProSports’ 2024 T20 World Cup Team Of The Tournament

What is a Sprint Event?

Taking place right between the Qualifying and the GrandPrix, run at a third of the actual race distance, is the feature Sprint Race. A special event which not only sets the starting grid for the following race on Sunday, but also has points up for grabs for the top eight finishers, which can make the difference in both Constructors and Drivers championships. The point distribution for the sprints is as follows.

Placement Points 1st 8 2nd 7 3rd 6 4th 5 5th 4 6th 3 7th 2 8th 1

Why do we love it?

Since its inception in 1950, Formula One has consistently stood as the pinnacle of motorsport. With the development of the world’s most efficient hybrid engines and the imminent transition to 100% sustainable fuels, Formula One remains at the forefront of tomorrow’s automotive technology.

On the track, it has returned larger-than-life legends, forged intense rivalries from Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg that span decades, and continually evolves in pursuit of shaving mere fractions off a second. There is truly nothing like it.

About the Author: Ali Hussain has been following the Formula One world closely for several years now and wants to introduce a larger audience to its glamour.