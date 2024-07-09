David Warner has suggested he might return for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy despite having retired from international cricket.

After retiring from Test cricket in January and ending his ODI career following last year’s World Cup, his T20 international career also concluded with Australia’s recent World Cup exit.

ALSO READ Bangladesh League Has Progressed More Than PSL, Says Rashid Latif

Nevertheless, Warner hinted on Instagram that he is willing to play in the Champions Trophy if he gets selected.”I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Australia in the Champions Trophy if selected,” he wrote on Instagram.

Pat Cummins hinted in January that the possibility of Warner’s return is not out of the question, however, he pointed out that it might be an emergency option.

“I think it’s probably time to give some others a crack [in ODIs], but knowing that he’s going to still be playing cricket. So it might be more of a kind of break glass in an emergency option.” said the Australian captain.

Warner concluded his ODI career with 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, ranking second behind Ricky Ponting in the number of centuries. He intends to keep participating in franchise cricket, with forthcoming games in Canada’s GT20 and a T10 tournament in the Cayman Islands.

ALSO READ PCB to Spend 17.5 Billion on Major Infrastructure Upgrades

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to commence on February 19 and will conclude on March 9 in Pakistan. The apex cricket board of the country has finalized three venues Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore for the mega-event.