PCB to Spend 17.5 Billion on Major Infrastructure Upgrades

The 72nd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Saturday. The meeting presided over by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, saw the participation of key PCB officials and BoG members.

In attendance were Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza, Director Domestic PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and BoG members Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah Jadgal, Tanvir Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Dr. Anwar Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Ismail Qureshi, Mairaj Mehmood, and Usama Azhar.

Budget Approvals and Allocations

During the meeting, the PCB’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 was approved. A significant development budget of 12.8 billion rupees was sanctioned for the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Stadium, and National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Additionally, 4.5 billion rupees have been allocated for the upcoming 2024-25 domestic season.

The women’s cricket budget saw a substantial increase from PKR 70 million to 240 million, alongside an approved increase in the remuneration for women players under central contracts.

Domestic Cricket and Ground Maintenance

A decision was made for the PCB to oversee 12 cricket grounds, in addition to the major venues slated to host domestic cricket in the 2024-25 season. Funds will also be provided to ground staff working across 100 different grounds nationwide, ensuring better maintenance and preparation of pitches.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Strategic Discussions

One of the key agendas of the meeting was the planning and preparation for the successful staging of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Strategies to enhance the quality of domestic cricket in the country were also discussed.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi briefed the members on initiatives taken to promote and improve women’s cricket in Pakistan.

Chairman’s Statement

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the commitment to upgrading major venues and exploring new ones. “The upgradation work of the three major venues will be completed well in time, and the PCB will arrange world-class facilities for the showpiece event. The PCB is consistently working to explore new venues for the domestic tournaments which are to take place in the upcoming season,” Naqvi stated.