Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has lauded India for its remarkable progress in advancing cricketing infrastructure and has also drawn a comparison between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Bangladesh Premier League’s success (BPL).

Latif pointed out the stark contrast between the two nations, emphasizing that India has successfully transformed cricket into a lucrative industry, while Pakistan continues to view the sport more as a hobby.

ALSO READ PCB to Spend 17.5 Billion on Major Infrastructure Upgrades

“India, much like their film industry, has developed a cricket industry,” Latif noted. “We treat cricket as a hobby, which is why we haven’t been able to turn it into a business. The Pakistan Super League remains stagnant, with the highest salary cap at $140,000. Why can’t we push it further? Why can’t we attract players like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins? It’s because we lack the financial resources; there’s no business model in place.”

Latif’s remarks point out a critical issue facing Pakistan cricket. Despite the PSL’s establishment and its popularity, the league has not seen the financial growth necessary to compete with other top-tier cricketing nations.

The inability to offer competitive salaries limits the attraction of international talent and inhibits the development of local players.

India, on the other hand, has seen its cricketing infrastructure flourish, driven by substantial investments and a robust business strategy.

This transformation has not only enhanced the quality of cricket in India but has also made the Indian Premier League (IPL) one of the most lucrative and prestigious cricket leagues globally.

Latif stated that the Bangladesh Premier League has advanced further than the PSL. He highlighted that the BPL draws more international players, such as Moeen Ali and David Miller, because it offers better financial rewards, showcasing Pakistan’s shortcomings in this area.

ALSO READ Jay Shah To Contest ICC Chairman Elections In November

Latif’s comments serve as a call to action for Pakistan cricket to rethink its approach and strive towards building a sustainable and profitable cricketing ecosystem.