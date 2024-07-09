Google Maps to Start Showing Intrusive Pop-Up Ads Soon

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jul 9, 2024 | 5:38 pm

A new Google Maps ad format has drivers raising safety concerns. The ad appears as a pop-up notification that takes up half the screen during navigation, suggesting detours that may not be necessary.

This unexpected ad was reported by Anthony Higman on X (formerly Twitter). According to Higman, the ad appeared while driving past a gas station, even though he hadn’t searched for one while setting his navigation. This raises questions about whether the pop-up disrupts navigation and potentially distracts drivers.

ALSO READ

Screenshot of an X post highlighting a new ad format in Google Maps.

The ad is labeled “Sponsored” and displays the location name, rating, and estimated arrival time. Users can choose to add the detour as a stop or dismiss the suggestion entirely.

ALSO READ

Interestingly, this ad format seems inspired by Waze, a navigation app known for similar pop-up ads. However, Waze ads have been reported to appear at the top of the screen, potentially less disruptive than Google Maps’ approach. Additionally, some user reports suggest Waze ads might only appear when the vehicle is stationary, a potentially safer approach.

ALSO READ

The question remains whether Google Maps will follow suit and limit these ads to stationary vehicles, or if drivers will contend with potentially distracting pop-ups while navigating.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>