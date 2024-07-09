Google Maps to Start Showing Intrusive Pop-Up Ads Soon

A new Google Maps ad format has drivers raising safety concerns. The ad appears as a pop-up notification that takes up half the screen during navigation, suggesting detours that may not be necessary.

This unexpected ad was reported by Anthony Higman on X (formerly Twitter). According to Higman, the ad appeared while driving past a gas station, even though he hadn’t searched for one while setting his navigation. This raises questions about whether the pop-up disrupts navigation and potentially distracts drivers.

The ad is labeled “Sponsored” and displays the location name, rating, and estimated arrival time. Users can choose to add the detour as a stop or dismiss the suggestion entirely.

Interestingly, this ad format seems inspired by Waze, a navigation app known for similar pop-up ads. However, Waze ads have been reported to appear at the top of the screen, potentially less disruptive than Google Maps’ approach. Additionally, some user reports suggest Waze ads might only appear when the vehicle is stationary, a potentially safer approach.

The question remains whether Google Maps will follow suit and limit these ads to stationary vehicles, or if drivers will contend with potentially distracting pop-ups while navigating.