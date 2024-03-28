Google Maps Improves List Recommendations With New Update

Google Maps recently introduced a feature that lets you swipe up to see curated lists of recommendations “from people who know the city well” in select cities. These lists created by top sites and the Maps community will now be easier to find as part of the new update.

Additionally, users can expect curated lists from beloved websites, including The Infatuation’s selection of restaurants, Lonely Planet’s travel guides, The New York Times’ 36-hour itineraries, and OpenTable’s recommendations for the finest new dining establishments.

Moreover, Google Maps will introduce fresh restaurant lists from locations garnering significant interest or acclaim on the platform. Rolling out this week in over 40 cities across the US and Canada, these lists will offer diverse insights.

ALSO READ Google Maps’ New Generative AI Helps You Find Where to Go

The Trending list, refreshed weekly, highlights establishments experiencing sudden spikes in popularity on Maps. Meanwhile, the Top list showcases venues consistently adored by visitors. Lastly, the Gems list aims to unveil a neighborhood’s hidden culinary treasures, spotlighting restaurants that remain relatively undiscovered.

These lists can also be rearranged as you please so it is easier to find what you are looking for. What’s more, you can create ranked lists and incorporate content from your social media channels to justify why a particular place deserves its position. This feature is set to roll out globally on Maps by the end of this month.

Google Maps is harnessing AI to extract valuable insights from the Maps community. Through AI, Maps aims to provide users with a comprehensive overview of a place and its highlights with just a glance. For instance, while browsing through restaurant photos, AI can identify dishes, display their prices, indicate their popularity, and even denote whether they are vegetarian or vegan.

ALSO READ Google Search Now Shows Timestamps in Video Search Results

Moreover, Maps is undergoing a visual overhaul, sporting a cleaner home screen with fewer tabs. Additionally, new pin colors have been introduced to enhance map navigation, making it simpler for users to locate places of interest.