Google to Make It Much Easier to Move Data Between Phones

Over time, Android’s data migration tool has seen enhancements, yet it still falls short of being as smooth and efficient as one might hope, especially when compared to Apple’s system.

Moreover, using third-party apps to switch between various brands can lead to issues, such as missing some settings or data. Therefore, it is often better to use Android’s built-in data migration tool.

Thanks to a new change spotted by Android Authority, Google is about to make this process much easier and faster. Notably, it will soon allow data transfer even after a new phone has been set up—a currently unavailable capability, as migration presently only occurs during the initial setup and requires a wired or wireless connection or a Google Drive backup.

Another significant upgrade involves speed. The revamped tool will reportedly employ a new protocol called “MultiTransportD2DTransport,” which utilizes both Wi-Fi and wired connections at the same time, greatly accelerating the data transfer process.

Furthermore, any settings you adjust on your new phone will remain intact when transferring data after initial setup, but you’ll only be able to migrate data from a device that was previously used for copying your information. It’s important to be aware of these restrictions.

Regardless, this update is a positive development for Android users. The Data Restore Tool was overdue for improvement, and these enhancements are certainly welcome.

It is unclear when the feature will become available to Android users, but it will likely reach Google Pixel users before rolling out to other Android devices. There have been no announcements from Google as of yet.