Google to Make It Much Easier to Move Data Between Phones

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 7, 2024 | 11:23 am

Over time, Android’s data migration tool has seen enhancements, yet it still falls short of being as smooth and efficient as one might hope, especially when compared to Apple’s system.

Moreover, using third-party apps to switch between various brands can lead to issues, such as missing some settings or data. Therefore, it is often better to use Android’s built-in data migration tool.

Thanks to a new change spotted by Android Authority, Google is about to make this process much easier and fasterNotably, it will soon allow data transfer even after a new phone has been set up—a currently unavailable capability, as migration presently only occurs during the initial setup and requires a wired or wireless connection or a Google Drive backup.

Android restore anytime feature

Another significant upgrade involves speed. The revamped tool will reportedly employ a new protocol called “MultiTransportD2DTransport,” which utilizes both Wi-Fi and wired connections at the same time, greatly accelerating the data transfer process.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, any settings you adjust on your new phone will remain intact when transferring data after initial setup, but you’ll only be able to migrate data from a device that was previously used for copying your information. It’s important to be aware of these restrictions.

Regardless, this update is a positive development for Android users. The Data Restore Tool was overdue for improvement, and these enhancements are certainly welcome.

ALSO READ

It is unclear when the feature will become available to Android users, but it will likely reach Google Pixel users before rolling out to other Android devices. There have been no announcements from Google as of yet.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>