Google is Testing Major Design Change for Maps, Could Launch Soon

Google’s new design for Maps could get a public rollout very soon as it has started appearing on more and more Android smartphones. The design overhaul had initially been spotted in February this year, but it seems additional improvements to the appearance are coming soon.

9to5Google observed these changes, noting that many of the design adjustments are similar to those seen previously. The update includes altering several full-screen panels to display parts of the map in the background, offering users a contextual backdrop as they search for specific details.

The edges of these panels have been softened with more rounded corners, and buttons for closing or sharing the displayed information card are now more conveniently placed. The design previously tested in February featured a stacked layout for the panels, creating a layered effect, but this has been removed.

ALSO READ Google Maps Improves List Recommendations With New Update

The fields for inputting the start and end points of a journey now float above the map, and the controls for switching transportation modes have been relocated to the bottom of the screen. This appears to be the most notable design change so far.

Overall, the update means to show you more of the map more often as you navigate through the app.

ALSO READ Google Maps’ New Generative AI Helps You Find Where to Go

But as mentioned earlier, this design change is not available to everyone just yet as a wider rollout has yet to happen. But since the update has started appearing for several Android users, it should not be long before Google makes it an official launch.

You will not need to manually update your Google Maps app to get this design change as it appears to be a server-side change, so it should be applied automatically once it’s here.