Islamabad Announces Huge Increase in Driving License Fees

The federal government has announced a huge hike in driving license fees, affecting motorcycle and vehicle owners nationwide. The recent notification indicates a 25% increase in license fees for both motorcycle and vehicle categories.

Under the new regulations, applicants seeking an urgent license issuance will incur an additional fee of Rs 2,000. Moreover, mandatory driving test charges have been specified at Rs 300 for small vehicle license applicants and Rs 500 for those applying for licenses for large vehicles. Furthermore, individuals requiring a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for license approval will now be subject to a fixed fee of Rs 1,000.

In a bid to enhance accessibility and streamline the licensing process, Punjab recently introduced amendments to its motor vehicle rules. The Punjab Traffic Police, in collaboration with the provincial government, revised its policy to allow failed driving test candidates to retake their examination after a shortened waiting period of two weeks, down from six weeks previously.

This significant decision follows thorough deliberations within the Punjab Cabinet, resulting in the approval of amendments to the longstanding Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969.

An official spokesperson emphasized that aspiring drivers are granted a learning permit valid for six months, providing ample preparation time for the driving test. With the recent implementation of an online license system, approximately 360,000 candidates are now eligible to undergo the driving assessment every six months, significantly improving accessibility and operational efficiency.