Pakistan’s First-Ever Women-Only Driving School and Test Center Opens in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever women’s driving school and test center at the Police Lines Headquarters in sector H-11.

The ceremony was attended by top officials, including Islamic Relief Organization’s Country Director, CPO Safe City/ Traffic DIG Sho­haib Khurram Janbaz, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, under-training women participants, and a significant number of police officials of Traffic Division of Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad police, the driving school is a joint project of the capital police and Islamic Relief Organization. He added that its goal is to offer specialized training to women under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted the crucial role women play in society. He further said that women are the key contributors to the progress of any community.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of initiatives such as the establishment of women’s driving schools to empower and support them across different fields.

Khan reiterated Islamabad Capital Police’s commitment to undertaking additional initiatives for nurturing the talents of women in the future.

Officials were ordered to ensure all the necessary facilities are provided at the driving school and test center. He claimed that the driving test center is dedicated to maintaining international standards.

It would ensure that the successful candidates meet the requirements for obtaining their driving licenses.