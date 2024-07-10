230,000 SIMs of Non-Filers Blocked By FBR So Far

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far blocked 230,000 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns.
The tax machinery is sending data of 5,000 non-filer individuals to telecom operators on a daily basis.
So far, 76,636 citizens have had their mobile phone SIMs restored after filing their income tax returns.
FBR in May 2024 set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and streamline the process blockage of SIMs of non-filers.
Leading telecom operators started blocking non-filer SIMs on May 20.
Please also write an article on the process of restoration of the number after filling of the tax return. As of my information there is no process in place to get the number restored after submission. My number was restored after 7 days of suspension. Neither PTA, nor FBR or the Cellular Operator have any mechanism for escalating in case the number is not automatically restored.
everyone should file tax or leave