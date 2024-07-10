230,000 SIMs of Non-Filers Blocked By FBR So Far

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far blocked 230,000 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns.

The tax machinery is sending data of 5,000 non-filer individuals to telecom operators on a daily basis.

So far, 76,636 citizens have had their mobile phone SIMs restored after filing their income tax returns.

FBR in May 2024 set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and streamline the process blockage of SIMs of non-filers.

Leading telecom operators started blocking non-filer SIMs on May 20.