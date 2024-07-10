Chicken Prices Rise Rapidly in Punjab

The price of chicken meat has risen sharply in Lahore and other major cities of Punjab, reaching nearly Rs. 485 per kilogram. This increase comes a month after Eid when people consume more mutton and beef.
Local traders report that the broiler chicken meat price has climbed to Rs. 483 per kilogram. In the past three days alone, it has gone up by Rs. 99 per kilogram.
The surge in prices is due to higher demand and disruptions in the supply chain. Traders explain that after Eid, people return to eating chicken, boosting demand. The wholesale price for live broiler chicken is now Rs. 321 per kilogram, and the retail price is Rs. 333 per kilogram. Despite the rise in chicken prices, egg prices have stayed the same at Rs. 250 per dozen.
Current Rates
- Broiler chicken meat: Rs. 483 per kg
- Live broiler (wholesale): Rs. 321 per kg
- Live broiler (retail): Rs. 333 per kg
- Eggs: Rs. 250 per dozen
