You Can Design Your Phone’s Back Panel With CMF Phone 1

While the CMF Phone 1 launched yesterday and already boasts removable back covers in a few colors, Nothing is taking customization further. The company has released instructions allowing users to 3D print their unique back covers for the phone.

Early adopters in the tech community have already experimented with 3D printing files, achieving promising results. Nothing has provided details about the screws used to secure the back cover, making the process even more accessible for DIY enthusiasts. This move empowers users to personalize their phones and make them their own.

Nothing is encouraging its online community to share their 3D printed creations. The company might even select some designs to produce and sell.

This innovative approach began with a simple forum suggestion: a trading card holder case for the CMF Phone 1. Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, took quick action, and within hours, the 3D printing instructions were made public. This agility is a hallmark of startups, where decisions can be made swiftly without lengthy bureaucratic processes.

You can find more details about designing your CMF Phone 1 back covers and other accessories through this link.