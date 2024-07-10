Govt to Build Daanish Schools Across the Country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans to expand the Daanish schools network throughout Pakistan. He made this statement while congratulating Muhammad Ayan Kashif, a student from Daanish School Mianwali, for securing first position in the Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore examinations. Kashif achieved 1190 marks, demonstrating his exceptional ability.

Prime Minister Sharif highlighted that students from Danish Schools, both boys and girls, are setting new benchmarks of success and competence. He expressed intentions to extend the Danish Schools network nationwide, aiming to foster positive change through the spread of knowledge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised other high-achieving candidates in the board exams. Earlier in April, he had pledged to establish new Danish schools in remote areas of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad. At an iftar dinner for orphaned children and children with special needs, he also announced plans for ‘state of the art’ hospitals in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.