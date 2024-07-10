Govt Officials Must Travel in Economy Class: Federal Cabinet

The federal government has stated that all government officials must travel in economy class, following a cabinet decision.
The Cabinet Division sent this clarification in a memo to all ministries and divisions because of questions from government officials.
The memo, sent by the deputy secretary of the Cabinet Division to the secretaries of all ministries and divisions, stated that ministers, state ministers, advisers, special assistants, and grade 22 officers would travel abroad in economy class.
This rule also applies to departments, corporations, regulatory bodies, and autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions linked to the ministries.
excellent, some years back dherna khan and cabinet went to umra on gove expenses. please get the amount back from those looters.