Kia Sportage Now Available With Easy Monthly Instalments

By Saqib Rehman | Published Jul 10, 2024 | 3:20 pm

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Kia selling locally assembled cars in Pakistan, the company has announced a limited-time offer featuring monthly installments on all variants of Sportage. This offer allows customers to upgrade to any Kia Sportage variant with a 50% downpayment, and pay the rest in 18 monthly installments.

Effective July 9th, 2024, customers can choose between paying the full amount upfront or opting for the installment plan. For instance:

  • Sportage Alpha requires a 50% down payment of Rs. 3,775,000, followed by monthly installments of Rs. 209,722.
  • Sportage FWD requires a down payment of Rs. 3,995,000 and monthly installments of Rs. 221,944.
  • Sportage AWD requires a down payment of Rs. 4,360,000 and monthly installments of Rs. 242,222.
  • Sportage Limited Edition requires a down payment of Rs. 4,625,000 and monthly installments of Rs. 256,944.
Note that you’ll be paying a higher price for these cars if you opt for installments, as the total amount you’ll pay in installments is higher than their current price.

Here is the table below displaying the monthly installment plan and corresponding prices:

>