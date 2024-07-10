Warwickshire’s all-rounder, Aamer Jamal, has left the team mid-season due to a back injury sustained during the ongoing season.

Jamal, 28, joined Warwickshire in April and has played three Tests and six T20Is for the county side. His last appearance was on June 8, after which he was sidelined due to his back injury issues.

Reflecting on his time with Warwickshire, Jamal expressed his disappointment. “I would have liked my time with the Bears to have gone differently, but I appreciate the support from everyone at the club and wish them success for the rest of the season,” he said.

Warwickshire’s performance director, Gavin Larsen, praised Aamer Jamal for his dedication throughout his injury and rehabilitation process. Larsen is confident that the Pakistani all-rounder will soon be fit enough to represent his country again. “Aamir has worked incredibly hard with our medical and strength and conditioning team,” said Larsen. “Unfortunately, we’ve run out of time to get him back on the field and bowling at full pace.”

Warwickshire has faced significant challenges with their pace bowlers this season. Injuries to key players Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, and Liam Norwell have left the county side short on seamers. Additionally, international duties have limited Hassan Ali’s availability.

Jamal’s departure adds to the team’s woes as they navigate a tough season with a depleted bowling attack. Despite these setbacks, Warwickshire remains hopeful for a strong finish to the season.