Aamer Jamal Secures Big Deal With English County

Warwickshire County Cricket has signed Pakistani seam-bowling allrounder Aamer Jamal, who is set to join the county cricket club as their overseas player for the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old arrived in Birmingham on April 25 and can come straight into the side to play in the County Championship match against Nottinghamshire starting on April 26.

His rise through the domestic circuit had been swift and the cricketer has been impressive since the away Test series in Australia last year with his lively pace bowling and aggressive lower-order batting.

However, the speedster has not played a single first-class match since January and can be asked to play in Warwickshire’s next game on May 10.

Gavin Larsen, Warwickshire performance director, was jubilated by the acquisition of the Pakistani pacer and said, “He really captured the cricket world’s attention in Australia, “He took the Aussies on with good pace, bounce, and a combative approach, all attributes you want in a fast bowler.

His fiery spells with the ball often rattled Australian batters, earning him crucial breakthroughs in tight situations as he picked up 6 wickets on his Test debut in Perth and claimed best bowling figures of 6-69 in Sydney.

He contributed crucial runs down the order, scoring 82 runs in the Sydney Test, and on various occasions, he rescued Peshawar Zalmi from difficult positions in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his aggressive stroke play.

Aamer Jamal will play with his fellow Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali who is also representing the Warwickshire county and has a contract their till the end of July.