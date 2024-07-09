James Anderson Reveals Plans After Retirement

England’s legendary Test cricketer James Anderson believes that milestones are not important in international cricket and he will consider taking a coaching role in some capacity after his retirement.

James Anderson is now on the cusp of greatness with only 9 wickets required for him in his last Test match to surpass the record of the late Shane Warne who is currently in second place behind Muttiah Muralitharan with 708 wickets in the all-time list of great bowlers.

ProSports Correspondent Behram Qazi asked the veteran cricketer whether he would like to break Shane Warne’s record or not to which he responded.

“Obviously, I’d love to take 9 wickets, but easier said than done, as I’ve said, I’d love to contribute, I’ve never been bothered about personal milestones, it’s lovely when the milestones do come along, and when you play for a long period, they do seem to come along,” said Anderson.

The 41-year-old seemed determined to contribute to his team in his last Test match against the West Indies to help the team win with crucial wickets.

“But I’m more than happy with the number of wickets I’ve taken, I just want to end on a positive note, taking one or two wickets at crucial times and helping us win the game,” he remarked.

On the question by Behram, on whether Anderson would like to take up a coaching role in the future for England, the fast bowler said that it is not out of the question and he would think about it.

“Yeah obviously coaching is something that I have thought about, My role in the team in the last few years has been to mentor if you will with the younger guys coming in trying to help them settle into the team, trying to help them feel comfortable and help them perform as well, as I think I’ve got a lot to offer in terms of experience.”

England will take on West Indies at Lord’s Stadium in their first Test match on July 10 at 3 pm PST.