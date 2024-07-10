Peshawar to Lose Mobile Internet on Muharram 9 and 10

To maintain security during Ashura, Peshawar’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) will suspend mobile phone services in the city on July 16th and 17th. These dates coincide with the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The CCPO explained this decision as a preventative measure “to avoid any unfortunate incident” during Ashura.

This announcement follows a similar decision by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government on July 5th, which mandated mobile service suspension in high-risk districts during Ashura.

A high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addressed preparations for the holy month of Muharram. The meeting focused on reviewing security plans and other arrangements to ensure public safety during this time.

Officials presented a detailed security plan for Muharram processions and gatherings planned across 14 districts in the province. Eight districts were identified as particularly sensitive, requiring heightened security measures. The remaining six districts were also designated as sensitive, with security arrangements adjusted accordingly.

The meeting approved the deployment of roughly 40,000 security personnel. This includes special contingents from the Frontier Corps (FC) and the army who will be stationed along procession routes and gathering sites.

The Chief Minister also emphasized financial backing for these security measures. He additionally directed officials to reach out to religious leaders of various sects and elected representatives. This outreach aims to promote religious harmony and tolerance throughout Muharram.

The plan, approved on July 7th, is the result of collaboration between the district administration, police forces, the 111 Brigade, and Civil Defence. This combined effort aims to ensure a safe and secure Muharram for all residents.