PTA Begins Internet of Things Performance Survey

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated an IoT performance survey to evaluate the progress and impact of the 19 Internet of Things (IoT) licenses issued since May 2022.

Sources told ProPakistani that this survey aims to scrutinize the development of networks under these licenses, assess their operational efficacy, and determine if there is a demand for more licenses.

PTA teams will conduct on-site visits to IoT installations, observing licensees’ activities and gathering data to decide whether to continue, expand, or halt the issuance of IoT licenses.

According to sources, by evaluating current implementations, the PTA seeks to ensure that IoT technologies are being effectively integrated into various industries, meeting the goals outlined in the Rolling Spectrum Strategy. This strategy, devised by the authority, aims to facilitate the introduction of advanced technologies and automation, thus driving economic growth and technological innovation across the country.

Since May 2022, the PTA has issued 19 LPWAN licenses to support the proliferation of IoT services. These licenses are part of a broader effort to expand the use of IoT technologies in unlicensed or shared frequency bands, following the regulatory framework established for Short Range Devices (SRD) and terrestrial IoT services.

This framework provides guidelines to ensure the efficient deployment and management of IoT services, promoting both licensed and unlicensed use of frequency bands for LPWAN.

According to PTA, the IoT performance survey will be comprehensive, involving detailed assessments of network deployments, operational challenges, and the effectiveness of current regulations. By gathering empirical data, the PTA aims to make informed decisions about future licensing and regulatory adjustments.

This approach ensures that the IoT ecosystem can thrive, supporting diverse applications from industrial automation to smart cities and healthcare innovations.