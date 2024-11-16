How to Watch: UFC 309 — Jones vs. Miocic

UFC 309 is set to electrify Madison Square Garden in New York, with an action-packed card headlined by a heavyweight showdown between two of the sport’s legends. Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating a night of explosive MMA action, featuring title fights, high-stakes matchups, and rising stars.

UFC 309 Main Event – Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

The spotlight will be on Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC), the two-division champion hailing from Rochester, New York, as he defends his heavyweight title for the first time. Standing in his way is former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4) from Euclid, Ohio. The matchup pits Jones’ dynamic versatility against Miocic’s relentless power and endurance in what promises to be a clash for the ages.

Co-Main Event – Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler:

In the co-main event, Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) faces off against Michael Chandler (23-8) of Missouri in a highly anticipated rematch. With both fighters known for their aggressive styles and knockout power, this bout is expected to deliver fireworks.

Main Card Highlights:

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig (Middleweight): Rising star Bo Nickal (6-0) puts his undefeated record on the line against Scotland’s submission specialist Paul Craig (17-8-1).

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva (Women’s Flyweight): An all-Brazilian clash with title implications as both fighters look to climb the rankings.

Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop (Lightweight): Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) takes on Peru’s James Llontop (14-4) in a battle of lightweight contenders.

Preliminaries and Early Action

The prelims feature a mix of veterans and newcomers:

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee (Bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders (Middleweight): Former champ Chris Weidman looks to reclaim his form against Filipino powerhouse Eryk Anders.

Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson (Lightweight): A clash of seasoned fighters seeking one more run at glory.

The early prelims promise excitement with heavyweight action between Poland’s Marcin Tybura (25-9) and Brazil’s undefeated Jhonata Diniz (8-0). The card also features welterweight bouts, including Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj and Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott, along with a flyweight opener between Veronica Hardy and Eduarda Moura.

UFC 309 Global Start Times and Streaming Options

For fans tuning in from different corners of the world:

Pakistan: Main Card starts at 8:00 AM on November 17th on Ten Sports.

U.S.: Main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, streaming live on ESPN+.

UK: Live on TNT Sports, with the main card kicking off at 3:00 AM GMT on November 17.

Australia: Available on Kayo, with the main card airing at 2:00 PM AEDT on November 17.

Fans in other regions can catch the action via local providers or UFC Fight Pass.

With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic headlining a stellar card, UFC 309 promises to be an unforgettable night. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the sport, this is one event you won’t want to miss.