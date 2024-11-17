Azerbaijan Expresses Interest in J-10Cs After Buying JF-17s

The J-10C ‘Vigorous Dragon’ fighter jet has become a highlight at the Zhuhai Air Show 2024. It continues to attract interest despite the debut of China’s latest stealth aircraft, the J-35A.

Azerbaijan’s Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, inspected the export version of the J-10C, called the J-10CE, on November 15. During the visit, he met General Chang Dingqiu, China’s Air Force Commander, to discuss military cooperation between the two nations.

Photos of the Azerbaijani Commander examining the jet sparked speculation about Azerbaijan’s potential interest in purchasing the J-10CE.

Azerbaijan recently added the JF-17 Block III to its fleet, a jet developed jointly by Pakistan and China. Analysts believe Azerbaijan might also consider acquiring the J-10C, as Pakistan has already done.

Iran’s Air Force Commander, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, also reviewed the J-10CE days earlier, further boosting its visibility. Reports suggest Egypt has chosen the J-10C over upgrading its F-16s, showcasing the aircraft’s appeal.

China is actively marketing the J-10C in the Middle East, offering it as a cost-effective alternative to the US F-16, European Eurofighter Typhoon, and French Rafale. Priced at $40–50 million per unit, it is a competitive choice for nations seeking advanced air power.

Bangladesh also showed interest in the J-10C when a delegation visited China in 2018. However, no deals have materialized yet. Analysts predict countries like Iran and Egypt might join Pakistan as future operators of the J-10C.

J-10C:

The J-10C is a multi-role fighter designed for air-to-air combat and precision strikes. It features a WS-10B engine, AESA radar, PL-15 and PL-10 missiles, and advanced electronic warfare systems. Its agile design and fly-by-wire controls enhance its performance, rivaling modern fighters like the F-16.

The aircraft supports in-flight refueling and operates in all weather conditions. It also uses advanced targeting pods for laser and satellite-guided weapons, making it effective in complex combat scenarios.

With its advanced sensors, reduced radar signature, and powerful weaponry, the J-10C is considered a game-changer in global air combat. Its combination of cost efficiency and cutting-edge features ensures its growing popularity among international buyers.

Via: The EurAsian Times