Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Crowned Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark has made history by winning Miss Universe 2024. She is the first Danish contestant to ever win this title.

The 21-year-old is a competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer. She competed against more than 120 contestants in Mexico City to claim the crown on Saturday night. Victoria received her tiara from Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, the previous titleholder.

The event was hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, with a performance by singer Robin Thicke. The competition started with 30 finalists, who were selected after a preliminary event that included a national costume showcase. Contestants then competed in swimwear, evening gowns, and a question-answer session.

Victoria impressed the judges with her confidence and views. When asked how she would live differently without judgment, she said she wouldn’t change anything and lives each day fully. She also encouraged people to keep striving, saying, “I stand here today because I want a change, I want to make history.”

Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria and Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico were the first and second runners-up. Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand and Ileana Marquez Pedroza of Venezuela completed the top five. Pedroza, a 28-year-old mother, broke barriers as the competition now allows women over 28 to participate.

This year marked significant changes in Miss Universe’s history. For the first time, married women, mothers, and those over 28 were allowed to compete. Beatrice Njoya of Malta became the first woman in her 40s to reach the finals. These changes reflect the pageant’s efforts to modernize.

Some countries like Cuba, Belarus, Eritrea, and the UAE joined the competition for the first time. Meanwhile, controversies surrounded national-level contests, such as Miss Universe South Africa, where Adetshina faced xenophobic hostility before representing Nigeria.

Despite challenges, this year’s pageant celebrated diversity and broke many traditional norms, marking a new era for Miss Universe.