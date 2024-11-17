Jason Gillespie Set to be Replaced as Pakistan’s Red-Ball Head Coach

According to reports, Pakistan is set to replace their red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie despite Pakistan’s improved performance in the Test format.

Sources have reveled that member of the men’s selection committee, Aqib Javed is set to replace Gillespie as the head coach in the red-ball format.

According to reports, Gillespie was offered to assume the responsibility of the white-ball head coach along with his red-ball duties, but he rejected the offer as the added role came without a contract revision or a pay increase.

Earlier, it was reported that Aqib is set to be appointed as the white-ball coach of the national side, filling the vacant spot left by former coach Gary Kirsten.

Aqib’s growing influence in the side, which saw him at the forefront of Pakistan’s comeback in the last 2 Tests against England, has led him to the head coach role of the national men’s side in all formats.

Previously, Aqib had indicated that he is not interested in becoming the head coach of the Men in Green, with many claiming that Aqib is eyeing the Director of Cricket role of Pakistan Cricket Board.

Aqib’s imminent appointment as the head coach will mark yet another change in the team’s management which has witnessed multiple different coaches and officials taking over the reins in a short span of time.