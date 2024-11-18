Aqib Javed Confirmed as Pakistan’s White-Ball Coach

In a significant move ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former fast-bowling stalwart Aqib Javed as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

Aqib, who has been a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, will guide the team through this critical phase, including their campaign in the prestigious eight-team tournament.

During his tenure, Aqib Javed will continue to serve as a senior member of the National Selection Committee and is expected to take on additional responsibilities once the Champions Trophy concludes. The PCB, meanwhile, has confirmed plans to launch a global search for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to finalize the appointment before the tournament begins on February 19.

This decision comes in the wake of Gary Kirsten’s resignation from the white-ball coaching role, which left a leadership void. Red-ball coach Jason Gillespie temporarily filled in during Pakistan’s recent tour of Australia and will now resume his duties for the upcoming Test series in South Africa.

Pakistan’s cricket calendar is packed leading up to the Champions Trophy. The team is set to embark on a limited-overs series in Zimbabwe (three ODIs and three T20Is) from November 24 to December 5, followed by another white-ball assignment in South Africa from December 10 to 22.

To fine-tune their preparations for the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa in an ODI triangular series from February 8 to 14.

With his wealth of experience and a keen understanding of Pakistan cricket’s dynamics, Aqib faces the challenge of molding a team capable of making a serious impact on the global stage.