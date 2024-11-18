Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Australia Sweep Pakistan in the T20I Series

By Usama Mustafa | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 3:54 pm
Australia completed a sweep of Pakistan with an easy win 7-wicket win in the third T20I at Hobart.

Marcus Stoinis was the hero for his team with the bat, smoking a boundary-laden 61 not out of just 27 balls to help his side to the win while chasing 118 runs for the win.

Pakistani batters miserable period with the bat continued in the final game as well. After choosing to bat, Salman Ali Agha’s side managed to put just 117 runs on the board.

Babar Azam top scored for his side with a 28 ball 41, finding little help from the other side. Haseebullah Khan (24) and Shaheen Afridi (16) were the only other batters to cross into double figures as Pakistan put just 117 runs on the board.

In reply, Pakistan’s mainstream bowlers managed to do early damage before Stoinis came to the fore. Striking the ball with utmost confidence, he quickly diminished any hopes of Pakistan’s comeback with a destructive innings which featured 5 fours and 5 sixes.

Australia’s sweep over Pakistan means, they have whitewashed the visitors for a second successive series at home featuring at least 2 matches.. They previously managed to achieve the same feat in 2019.

Pakistan will now turn its attention to Zimbabwe under new leadership, as it looks to get back to winning ways.

