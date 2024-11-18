Cadbury Dairy Milk Champions Inclusivity in Cricket with Groundbreaking Campaigns to Empower Women Cricketers in Pakistan

Cadbury Dairy Milk (CDM) has announced its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and empowerment within the female cricketing community of Pakistan.

Get in the Game, launched two years ago during the PSL and the World Cup, opened doors for over 8,000 aspiring women cricketers across Pakistan. The campaign helped create role models for emerging female cricketers, they dedicated their 90gm packs to the Pakistan Women’s team and gave an opportunity to young players to be trained alongside Pakistan’s National Women’s Cricket team, covering all tuition fees for six months and equipment for training.

These scholarships continue to support young female cricketers, empowering the next generation to excel in the sport, with ongoing collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board and Khelo Kricket. This year CDM launched its latest campaign, Back Her Dream.

Through this initiative, Cadbury aims to make cricket an inspiring and accessible sport for all women, the aim is to empower the next generation of potential female cricket stars. “Cadbury’s purpose is anchored in generosity, an essential act of goodness that has a meaning greater than its value, and our investment in Cricket is thus the brand’s way of walking the talk,” said, Syed Gohar Naqvi, Marketing Lead – Pakistan, Mondelez International. “With our Back Her Dream campaign, we are empowering young girls to not just dream but to envision themselves as future cricket stars.”

This year, Cadbury’s ‘Back Her Dream’ campaign takes women’s empowerment a step further by involving families to feature their daughters, sisters, and granddaughters on customized Cadbury packs using AI technology.

Customers can scan a QR code on the Cadbury Dairy Milk 90g pack, choose a cricket avatar for their nominee, and upload a picture, which will be AI-transformed to feature on a Cadbury pack, and a downloadable customized poster showcasing them as a cricketer of the future. A customized Cadbury pack and poster is not only inspiring but also highlights the invaluable support of families and communities.

The Back Her Dream campaign promises to reach young women across Pakistan and help break down any barriers that may have kept women out of the cricket field.