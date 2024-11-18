Huawei Mate 70 Official Images Emerge Amid Pre Orders

Huawei has opened pre-orders for its Mate 70 series, one week ahead of the official November 26 launch.

According to Vmall, Huawei’s online store, the series will include the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+, available in five memory configurations and eight colors across the three models. Pre-registrations have already surged past 130,000 in the first 10 hours, and are expected to reach millions by launch day.

Huawei has shared teasers for the upcoming Mate 70 series, confirming a departure from the flat-frame trend embraced by other manufacturers. An image, likely depicting the Mate 70 Pro, showcases a triple-camera setup on the back, including a periscope lens.

The Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro will be available in Black, White, Green, and Purple, with 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB. The Mate 70 Pro+ will offer a distinct color palette: Black, White (both with unique finishes), Gold, and Sky Blue. It will feature 16 GB of RAM and storage choices of 512 GB or 1 TB.

ALSO READ Honor Unveils Its Toughest Phone Yet With Massive 6,600 mAh Battery and More

Huawei typically unveils a special edition model later on, so we can expect to see that perhaps by the end of the year or early next month. These phones typically have a stand-out design and extra memory configurations, but the same hardware specifications as the regular Mate phones.

Here is what they tend to look like.

The next generation of Ultimate Design phones may look completely different, so we will wait and see what route Huawei goes for.