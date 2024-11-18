Punjab Govt Ordered to Switch to Electric Bikes

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the Punjab government to shift motorcycles from petrol to battery-powered electric vehicles to help combat smog in the province, Aaj News reported.

This decision came after a hearing related to smog control measures. Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the importance of creating a policy for small and medium-sized public transport in Lahore.

He also called for rigorous monitoring of motorcycles in the city, stressing that enforcing the smog policy could significantly improve air quality. The court has adjourned the case until November 20th.

In a related development, the Punjab Urban Unit recently published a report revealing key contributors to air pollution. The findings were alarming, showing that smoke-emitting vehicles are responsible for 83.15% of the pollution in the province.

The report underscores that the main cause of air quality degradation is emissions from old or poorly maintained vehicles, outpacing all other pollution sources.