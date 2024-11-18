Punjab Reopens Schools After Improvement in Air Quality in Various Districts

The Punjab government has announced the reopening of educational institutions in the Rawalpindi Division starting tomorrow.
According to Geo News, schools in Rawalpindi Division and other districts will reopen tomorrow, and the administration has issued a notification to this effect.
The notification states that schools in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal will resume operations due to improved weather conditions and a decrease in smog levels.
It is worth mentioning that earlier, the Punjab government had issued a notification closing educational institutions from November 17 to November 24.
