4 Holidays Announced for Schools Due to IDEAS 2024

The provincial government has announced the closure of all private schools located on or near Sharea Faisal and Habib Ibrahim Rahmatullah Road for four days, starting Tuesday, November 19.

This directive was issued by the school education and literacy department in light of the mega defense exhibition IDEAS-2024, scheduled to take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from November 19 to 22.

According to the announcement, dignitaries will frequently travel between their hotels and the Expo Centre via Sharea Faisal and Habib Ibrahim Rahmatullah Road during this period. “To ensure safe and secure passage for these high-profile movements, schools are directed to remain closed from November 19 to 22, 2024,” the notification stated.

The decision follows a recommendation from the DIG Traffic and local administration to temporarily close schools in the area for the duration of the event.